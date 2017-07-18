Inmate at Law Enforcement Center in Trenton faces additional charge

Additional charges have been filed against a Grundy County inmate following a Trenton Police Department investigation.

19-year-old Isaac James Wattenbarger of Trenton faces five misdemeanor counts stemming from alleged incidents one year ago. Bond was set at $10,000 cash with Wattenbarger scheduled July 25th in Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

The counts he’s accused of sexual misconduct in the second degree by allegedly exposing himself; assault in the third degree because of physical contact with another person; resisting arrest by allegedly fleeing from Police officer Tyler Anderson in his attempt to take him into custody; also possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana; and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia which was described as rolling papers.

Wattenbarger continues to be held on other charges at the Grundy County law enforcement center.

