House of Pray in Chillicothe to host annual banquet

The House of Prayer in Chillicothe will host the sixth annual “Show God’s Love” banquet the evening of February 11 at 5 o’clock.

The banquet will help address rural poverty in North Missouri and is to feature a meal, silent auction, and speech by Colorado University alum and NFL draft prospect Alex Kelley.

The “Show God’s Love” Banquet costs $25 per person or $175 for a table of eight with reservations are due by Wednesday, February 1.

Call 660-646-3450 to make reservations or for more information.

