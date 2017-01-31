House of Pray in Chillicothe to host annual banquet

House of Prayer Chillicothe, Missouri

The House of Prayer in Chillicothe will host the sixth annual “Show God’s Love” banquet the evening of February 11 at 5 o’clock.

The banquet will help address rural poverty in North Missouri and is to feature a meal, silent auction, and speech by Colorado University alum and NFL draft prospect Alex Kelley.

The “Show God’s Love” Banquet costs $25 per person or $175 for a table of eight with reservations are due by Wednesday, February 1.

Call 660-646-3450 to make reservations or for more information.

