Highway patrol reports arrest of 2 north Missouri men

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Ludlow man on charges of a Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit and a misdemeanor for failure to register a motor vehicle.

Thirty-four-year-old Michael Donoho was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is being held at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and is bondable.

The Highway Patrol also reports the arrest of a Bucklin man on a charge a parole violation.

Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Dauber of Bucklin was arrested Wednesday morning and is being held in Linn County.

There is no bond.

