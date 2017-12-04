Christmas activities for kids to be held Wednesday in Chillicothe

Christmas activities for youth are to be held Wednesday, December 6 at the Livingston County courthouse and Silver Moon Plaza in Chillicothe.

Those ages four through fourteen can shop for loved ones at the lobby of the courthouse Wednesday afternoon from 4 until 6 o’clock. There will be items priced under $15.00. The young folks also are invited to create Christmas cards while their packages are gift-wrapped for free.

Activites begin across the street at Silver Moon Plaza Wednesday at 5:15 with Pastor Tommy Sandefer of Soul’s Harbor Church offering prayer. Lieutenant Shannon Forney of the Salvation Army is to talk about the organization’s campaign to help needy families and red kettles will be located on site.

The kid’s Christmas activities also include the Central School Stingers Choir under the direction of Dan Venner. A third-grade student at Field School, eight-year-old Vivian Miller, is to be introduced who is this year’s Christmas Spirit Student.

Following the performance by the choir, carriage rides around the square are to be available for $1.00 per person.

Sponsors of the kid’s Christmas activities and carriage rides are Main Street Chillicothe, the Chillicothe Rotary Club, The Chillicothe R-2 School District, and Field School, Curnow Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC, Hy-Vee, Investors Community Bank, Chillicothe State Bank, Bonji Stone Cafe, and the Post Shopper.

