Colton Roy selected as Missouri FFA State Officer

Trenton FFA member Colton Roy was selected as one of 16 members to represent Missouri FFA as a Missouri State FFA Officer for the 2022-2023 year during interviews held in Columbian on April 8th and 9th.

Colton was selected by the nominating committee through a rigorous interview process that included a 50 question FFA and Missouri agriculture knowledge test, a writing exercise, a ten-minute personal interview, and a stand-and-deliver exercise where he was given ten minutes to prepare a 3-5 minute speech on a given topic.

After making the top 20 candidates on day two, Colton had another ten-minute personal interview and completed a group situation round with other state officer candidates where they were asked to develop a plan for a given scenario and answer questions about their plan.

The final 16 were announced later that afternoon. The state FFA President, 1st Vice President, and Secretary will be announced at the state FFA convention on Thursday, April 21st in Columbia.

After the convention, Colton will conduct and assist with a variety of FFA activities across the state of Missouri over the next year. Colton is the son of Alicia Roy and Eric Roy.

