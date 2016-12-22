Chillicothe Police Department reports several arrests

The Chillicothe Police Department is reporting several arrests, one arrest on a warrant from the U.S. Army for desertion.

Officers arrested Daniel Kenneth Morgan on an active arrest warrant out of Livingston County for a probation violation in the 10 block of S. Washington St. Morgan was processed at the Police Department. Morgan was unable to post the $25,000 cash only bond and was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Officers arrested Aisha Shonta Midgyett on an active arrest warrant out of Chillicothe for failure to appear in the 400 block of Walnut St. Midgyett was processed at the Police Department. She was unable to post the $350 cash only bond and was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Officers arrested Tiffany Latouria Midgyett on an active arrest warrant out of Livingston County for a probation violation in the 600 block of Walnut St. Midgyett was processed at the Police Department. The warrant carried no bond so she was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Officers arrested Joseph Remington Cox on an active arrest warrant out of Livingston County for two counts of receiving stolen property in the 600 block of Walnut St. Cox was processed at the Police Department. He was unable to post the $10,000 cash only bond and was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Officers arrested Kristofer Jessee Dalton Stephens on an active arrest warrant issued by the U.S. Army for desertion in the 400 block of Corporate St. Stephens was processed at the Police Department and was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail to await extradition.

