Brookfield Police Chief Joel Dixon reports a Brookfield man was arrested after he reportedly fired a gun one time in a residence Monday night.

Forty-year-old Jeffery William Lorton is charged with a felony of discharging a firearm in a habitable structure and unlawful use of a firearm.

Dixon says he was a convicted felon and should not have had a gun.

A department canine uncovered a gun outside the house.

Dixon reported that Lorton was transferred to the Macon County Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...