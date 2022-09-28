Veterans events to be held in Trenton during October 2022

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Veterans events in Trenton have been announced for October.

A veterans service officer will help with VA paperwork and answer questions at Trenton VFW Post 919 on October 3rd from 9 to 2 o’clock. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214.

The Kansas City Vet Center will be present that day from noon to 2 o’clock for veterans who would like to participate in a group focused on post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment to civilian life. The group will meet on the first Monday of every month from then on.

A veterans service officer will also help with VA paperwork and answer questions at the Trenton VFW Post on October 7th from 9 to 2 o’clock. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214.

Doctor John Hudson helps discharged and active military with PTSD and readjustment counseling.

A veterans service officer is available on call all month by calling 660-359-2078.

VA shuttle drivers are being sought. The shuttle runs to Kansas City and clinics every Wednesday. Anyone interested in being a driver or wanting to schedule a ride should call 660-359-2078.