North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees reports results of meeting on September 27th

Enrollment was discussed at the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees meeting on September 27th.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported census day was September 19th, so the college has its official fall numbers.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported overall headcount is up from last fall by 7.7%, with 1,770 students taking 16,879 credit hours. There is a credit hour increase of 7%.

Excluding high school students, the headcount is up from last year by 2.9%, with 1,129 students taking 13,655 credit hours. That resulted in a credit hour increase of 6%.

Londre reported dual credit headcount increased 19% from last year at 637, and that was the highest ever for NCMC. High school students represent about 42% of the fall enrollment and one-fifth of credit hours.

Londre said some programs experienced significant growth, including teacher education. Its enrollment grew 36% from last year and 40% in credit hours.

NCMC submitted an application this year to start an Upward Bound program for Savannah, Cameron, Stewartsville, and Union Star. Londre reported the college learned it was not funded due to a technicality that was not applied to NCMC’s other program application. NCMC missed the scoring cutoff by one point. Londre said it was probably because federal Trio programs have been level funded for three years, which makes it difficult to add new locations.

He noted the United States House and Senate subcommittees have proposed increases to the Trio budget, and if the increases make it into the final federal budget, language in the funding bill directs the Department of Education to fund high-scoring grant applications in the most recent competitions. The Savannah Campus Upward Bound grant application would be in that group.

Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley reported changes have been made to the A+ program. The dual credit portion was pulled out, and it is now offered by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. Scholarship applications are due October 1st, but Alley noted applications were not out yet.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett reported work is advancing on multiple Informational Technology Services projects.

NCMC’s Hyperflex cluster upgrades were completed this month. She noted the project was needed to ensure servers were running the college’s information systems and remained in a supported state.

Triplett said there is a lot of focus on the Savannah Campus. IT Services is collaborating with the general contractor, architect, and NCMC facilities team to progress on the Savannah Campus technology plan.

IT Services also collaborated with the Registrar and Admissions departments to solidify requirements for student network accounts. IT Services developed automated processes to enforce new guidelines. Triplett reported that, as a result of the automation implemented in August, the total number of network accounts was reduced by 68%. She called that a “pretty big win.”

NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott provided a memo to the board. It said the 2022-2023 scholarship reception will be in the Ketcham Community Center on October 12th. RSVPs are requested by October 5th.

Green Hills Head Start Director Janet Gott reported there are eight pre-kindergarten and one Early Head Start spot to fill. Health screenings were almost done, and only one student was left. Head Start was close to having all staff positions filled.

Multiple new employees introduced themselves at September 27th’s meeting. They were Savannah Campus Sonography Program Director Ashley Smith, Academic Affairs Assistant Dana Lockwood, Math Instructor Auric Brockfeld, and English Instructor Stephen Williamson.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved multiple Informational Technology requests on September 27th.

One involved the purchase of classroom audio/visual support services for the Savannah Campus. The total cost for the three-year agreement is $222,150. The services contract was quoted by CDWG under Sourcewell consortium pricing. The purchase will be funded by capital campaign donations, the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fun, and various grants.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett reported the support services were needed for the previously-purchased classroom audio/visual hardware to be viable. The audio/visual equipment relies on software subscriptions that are included with the support contract.

Two emergency purchases were approved through CDWG.

IT Services worked with the Business and President’s offices to purchase power and rack equipment for the Savannah Campus server room. The equipment and warranties totaled $37,515.76. The purchase was funded by capital campaign donations, HEERF, and various grants.

Triplett reported the purchase was a time-critical need due to Savannah project deadlines and limited availability of hardware.

IT Services also worked with the Business and President’s offices to purchase desktop systems for a total equipment cost of $38,750. The purchase was funded by the Enhancement Grant.

Triplett said this purchase was also a time-critical need due to ongoing supply chain challenges and grant deadlines.

The board declared items as surplus after the recommendation of IT Services. The items will be disposed of in accordance with NCMC Board policy. The items included towers and monitors.

The purchase was approved of two ceiling-mounted equipment booms for a combined purchase price of $63,408.89. The purchase will be made directly from the manufacturer through the sole regional original equipment manufacturer representative, the Steris Corporation. The equipment will be used for the Savannah Surgical Technology program in surgical technology labs. State Enhancement grant funding will offset around 75% of the cost.

The board approved personnel matters.

A resignation was accepted for Maryville Nursing and Health Sciences Administrative Specialist Kaitlyn Coleman. Her last day of employment was September 16th.

A resignation was also accepted for Andrew County Site Assistant Jamie Edwards, effective September 21st.

Salem Croy of Trenton was hired as the assistant softball coach and residence life coordinator at the main campus. Her start date in the position was September 8th.

Professor Emeritus Dennis Sager of Trenton was employed as an adjunct instructor in the Science Department, beginning in the fall second session.

Benjamin Johnson of Trenton was hired as a part-time clinical adjunct instructor at the current clinical rate, starting this fall semester.

The board approved a revised job description. The Andrew County Site Assistant was changed to the Resource Center Coordinator. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reported that, at this time, the position will support the North Belt Center, and there are plans to move to the Savannah Site once construction is complete.

A new position was also approved. The Site Technical Support Engineer will support the IT needs for the Savannah site now to help with installation, oversight, handling and receiving equipment, and overall coordination with the IT team. The position will continue to support the IT needs of the site, staff, and students after construction is done.

The board approved Green Hills Head Start personnel matters.

Rachel Montgomery was employed as a teacher aide at Brookfield A. Her first day was September 1st.

Brookfield A Teacher Aide Sierra Payton’s resignation was accepted. Her last day was August 17th. A resignation was also accepted for Chillicothe Head Start Cook Joni Eller. Her last day was August 30th.

The board approved Head Start’s Training and Technical Assistance Plan, grant application, annual program report, and in-kind volunteer hourly rate.

Head Start Director Janet Gott reported the TTA Plan focuses on training and planning for Early Head Start Center-Based services. The grant application is for year four of a five-year grant and includes a total funding amount of $2,526,930. The annual program report provides a comprehensive overview of the 2021-2022 school year. The in-kind volunteer hourly rate was increased to $12.44 per hour for the non-professional rate, and it will be used to figure in-kind hours for parent and non-professional community volunteers.

The board entered into an executive session for real estate.