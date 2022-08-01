Two injured in Sunday afternoon crash on Interstate 35

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Kansas City residents were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle traveled off Interstate 35 and overturned in Daviess County.

Taken by an ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center were the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Lewis, and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie Dickson. Both received minor injuries.

The northbound car was in the passing lane of I-35 when it traveled off the inside shoulder, went out of control, overturned, and traveled across the southbound lanes of I-35 where it came to a stop off the west side of the highway.

The car was demolished in the accident five miles north of the Winston exit. Both were using seat belts.