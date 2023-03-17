Two from Trenton arrested, facing three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of two Trenton residents on March 16th on three misdemeanor counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Bond for 32-year-old Jonathan Cyle Brown and 34-year-old Shante Marie Brown was set at $5,000 cash only for each. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and following all Children’s Division recommendations. Jonathan Brown posted bond. They are scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on March 28th.

The Browns are accused of acting with criminal negligence on March 7th in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life and body or health of three children under the age of 17 by having unsafe and unsanitary living conditions with animal feces throughout the residence.

