Approximately 608 meters were affected by a second power outage in Trenton on March 16th.

City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton reports a breaker tripped that feeds the city’s north substation. He says the tripping was likely caused by a bird contacting the line and pole.

The power outage in the north part of Trenton started on March 16th at approximately 10:15 pm. Power was restored about an hour later.

