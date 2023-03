Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Information has been released regarding action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in an executive session on March 13th. Two dispatchers were hired for the police department.

Casey Barnes and Steve Downing were hired at a rate of $15 an hour. Barnes’s first day in the position was to be March 14th. Downing’s first day will be March 23rd.

