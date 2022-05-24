Trenton Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol conduct Hazardous Moving Operation in Trenton

Local News May 24, 2022
Trenton Missouri Police Department (TPD)
Trenton Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a Hazardous Moving Operation citywide on Monday, May 23, in Trenton.

Information from Police Lieutenant Larry Smith indicates 20 vehicles were stopped for various traffic violations including 11 citations written and 20 warnings issued.

The list of citations, according to Smith, includes three involving registration violations, three regarding the lack of seat belt usage, one for violation of the child restraint law, two for speeding, two for uninsured motorists, and five for stranded motorists.

The operation is the product of what Smith called proven, successful communications and cooperation between local and state agencies. Those who have complaints about hazardous driving actions are requested to contact the Trenton Police Department at 660-359-2121.

