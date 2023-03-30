Trenton Fire Department responds to grease fire in a kitchen on Van Buren Street

Local News March 30, 2023 KTTN News
The Trenton Fire Department responded to a grease fire in a kitchen on Wednesday evening, March 29th.

Firefighter Dustin Whorton reports that, upon arrival, firefighters saw light smoke coming from the house at 708 Van Buren Street. He says the resident used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire before the fire department’s arrival. The firefighters removed the pan from the stove and set up a ventilation fan to clear smoke from the house.

The Grundy County Ambulance assisted at the scene, however, no injuries were reported.

The Trenton Fire Department listed the owner of the house as Lisa Troyer. The occupant was listed as Kendra Lickteig.

Firefighters were at the scene for approximately 20 minutes.

