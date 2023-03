Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Easter activities will be held in Green City on April 8th.

A bake sale will start at the city hall at 11 am and continue while supplies last. The Easter Bunny and a petting zoo will be on the square at 2 o’clock.

Green City Community Betterment sponsors the bake sale. The Easter Bunny and petting zoo are sponsored by the Green City Chamber of Commerce and Green City FFA.

