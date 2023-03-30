Putnam County Health Department to hold clinic for routine vaccinations

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department in Unionville will hold an immunization clinic for routine vaccinations. The clinic will be held on April 6th from 8:30 am to noon and 1 pm to 4 pm.

To see if a child is up to date on vaccinations, parents and guardians can contact their child’s doctor or the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429.

The health department’s Facebook page shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention immunization schedule for individuals 18 years old and younger. There is also a link on the Facebook page with more information on recommended vaccines for different ages.

