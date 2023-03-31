Linn, Grundy and Livingston County resurfacing projects to restart

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Four routes in Linn, Grundy, and Livingston counties are scheduled to be resurfaced beginning Monday, April 3. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. who began a project to resurface several routes in Linn, Grundy, Sullivan, and Livingston counties in the fall of 2022.

During active construction, motorists will be directed through the one-lane work zone by flaggers. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place while work zones are active. Crews will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday. All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

The planned order of work is as follows:

April 3-7: Livingston Route Y from Route W to Route 190

April 3-12: Grundy/Livingston Route K from Route E to U.S. Route 65

April 12-18: Grundy/Livingston County Route U from Route F to Route 190

April 13-21: Grundy/Linn County Route 139 from Grundy County Route 6 at Humphreys to the Parsons Creek Bridge north of Linn County Route B

The routes below were completed in the fall of 2022:

Carroll County Route C from Route D to Route Z

Livingston/Carroll County Route Z from Livingston County U.S. Route 65 to Carroll County U.S. Route 65

Livingston County Route JJ from U.S. Route 65 to Route H in Avalon

Carroll County Route YY from Route J to Route M (edge rock placement still to be completed)

Linn County Route 139 from the Parsons Creek Bridge north of Route B to U.S. Route 36

Livingston/Linn County Route BB from Route KK to Route B along the Livingston/Linn County line

Livingston County Route KK from Route BB at the Linn County line to the end-of-state maintenance

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change

