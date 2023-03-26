Princeton teenager injured in crash northwest of Galt

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Princeton resident was hurt early Sunday when the car he was driving overturned on a road northwest of Galt.

Nineteen-year-old Colby Nelson was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with moderate injuries.

The accident happened on 40th Street at Route J approximately two miles northwest of Galt. The westbound car went off the right side of 40th Street, hit a ditch, and overturned onto its top, demolishing the vehicle.

The patrol reported Nelson was not wearing a seat belt.

