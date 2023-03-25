MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of March 27, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of March 27-April 2.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through May. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route D – Roadside work from County Road 194 to U.S. Route 169, March 27-29

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), north and southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through July.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through late May 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65

The northbound and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April 2023. (Contractor: Mera Excavation, LLC)

Chariton County

Route W – Pothole patching from Route 129 to Route 3 in Randolph County, March 27-31

DeKalb County

Route A – Pothole patching, March 27-31

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 136 – Edge rut repairs from Route D in Harrison County to the city limits of Albany, March 27-31

Route A – Pothole patching, March 27-31

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Harrison County

U.S. Route 69 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Creek and Big Creek Overflow bridges, March 27

Route B – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Branch Bridge, March 28

Route O – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Donaby Creek and Indian Creek bridges, March 29

Route KK – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Shain Creek Bridge, March 30

Route M – Bridge rehabilitation project at the West Fork Big Creek Bridge, March 30

Route 46 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the East Fork Big Creek and Shain Creek bridges, March 30

U.S. Route 136 – Edge rut repairs from Route D to the city limits of Albany, March 27-31

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 59 – Culvert Replacement just south of Exit 75 near the commuter parking lot, March 27

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, in each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route UU – Pothole patching from Route C to 110 Street, March 27-28

Route DD – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over the Nodaway River, March 27-30, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane daily with a 12-foot width restriction in place during working hours.

Route HH – Pothole patching from Route 46 to 240 Street, March 29-30

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Worth County

Route O – Pothole patching, March 29-31

