Head-on crash near Green City injures Milan resident, one arrested on DWI allegation

Local News March 26, 2023 KTTN News
Head-On Collision or crash
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Milan resident received serious injuries Saturday in the head-on collision of a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle east of Green City.

The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Timothy Harrelson was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver of a pickup, 38-year-old Janvier Peterson of Milan, was not reported hurt.

A westbound pickup truck was driven off the right side of Highway 6, by 32-year-old Sara Sinclair of Milan, to avoid the two vehicles involved in the head-on collision. She was not reported hurt.

The crash happened early Saturday afternoon three miles east of Green City on Highway 6 as Peterson was eastbound and attempted to pass multiple vehicles when the pickup truck he was driving collided head-on with a westbound SUV driven by Harrelson.

The pickup Sinclair was driving received minor damage, while both vehicles involved in the head-on crash were demolished. Harrelson was not wearing a seat belt but the other two occupants were.

Peterson was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated.

 

Post Views: 108
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.