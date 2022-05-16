Pickup and car collide on Business 36 in Hamilton injuring two

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two teenagers from Kidder were among three people injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Hamilton in Caldwell County.

The crash occurred as a pickup containing the teenagers was crossing Highway 36 when the driver allegedly failed to yield for a westbound car. Both of the vehicles were demolished when they collided on Business 36.

A 16-year-old female was driving the pickup and a 16-year-old boy was a passenger. The girl was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center while the boy refused treatment at the scene. Both received minor injuries. The driver of the car, 58-year-old Patricia Eggers of Olathe Kansas also declined treatment.

Both drivers were using seat belts while the male passenger was not.

Assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department and Hamilton Police Department.