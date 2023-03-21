Obituary & Services: Melbourne Price

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Melbourne Price, 94, Bethany, MO passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Cameron, Missouri Veterans home.

Melbourne was born on May 31, 1928, the son of Ivan and Donnie (Daniel) Price in McFall, Missouri. He grew up on a farm in the Pattonsburg area and later moved to McFall. He was a 1946 graduate of Pattonsburg High School.

Melbourne served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from November 15, 1950, to November 18, 1952. He did his basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia and was stationed at Stuttgart, Germany. After his honorable discharge in 1952, he worked on the family farm, then the cap factory in Pattonsburg, MO. He also worked for the Missouri State Highway Department, Independent Auto Supply, Rupp Automotive, and Cole and Meyers for 17 ½ years, and then the Chevy Dealership in Albany ending his working career. Throughout the years and even after his retirement, he continued to work on the farm.

On July 4, 1958, he was united in marriage to Norma Neff in McFall, MO.

Melbourne loved the outdoors, dogs, quarter horses, fishing, and hunting. He always had many stories to tell and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leslie; sister, Norma; granddaughter, Nicole Hurt, and grandson, Kevin Hurt.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 64 years, Norma Price of the home; son, Larry (Rhonda) Price, Polo; daughter, Cheryl Hurt, Gladstone; brother, Larry (Rosalie) Price, Albany; step-grandson, Randy (Jenny) Robison; step-granddaughter, Brandy (Zeb) Jackson and great-granddaughter, Kylie Orwick and her brother, Jason; and step-great-grandchildren, Jared, Ryan, Kade, and Kyle; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Melbourne has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

Memorial Services with Military Rites will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Springer Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Comfort Care Hospice and/or Springer Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

