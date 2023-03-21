Results announced in FFA ag competition in Savannah

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Agriculture contests were held in 16 categories Monday, March 20 in Savannah.

Several of the area FFA Chapters scored in the top five in the team results.

Ag mechanics: Chillicothe 2 nd , Gilman City 4 th

Ag sales: Chillicothe 1 st , Trenton 3 rd , Meadville 4 th

Agronomy: Gilman City 2 nd , Gallatin 3 rd , Meadville 4 th

Dairy cattle: North Harrison 1 st , Gallatin 3 rd , Maysville 4 th , Trenton 5 th

Entomology: Winston 1 st , Meadville 2 nd and Gallatin 3 rd .

Farm Management: Cameron 1 st , Chillicothe 2 nd , and Pattonsburg 5 th

FFA knowledge: the Chillicothe team placed 1 st

Food science: Winston was 1 st and Trenton 2 nd .

Forestry: the top four teams are North Harrison, Gallatin, Trenton, and Cameron

Livestock: Chillicothe 3 rd

Meats: Cameron 2 nd and North Harrison 4 th

Nursery landscape Gallatin 2 nd , Cameron 5 th

Poultry: Cameron 1 st , North Harrison 2 nd , and Chillicothe 5 th

Soils: Gallatin 2nd, Trenton 5th.

Several individuals scored in the top two of the Savannah ag contests Monday.

Lilly Stedem of Chillicothe 1 st in ag sales

Hadley Jumps of Gallatin and Kenzie Milligan of North Harrison were the top two in dairy cattle judging;

Levi Youtsey of Winston was the top-ranked judge in entomology.

Farm management: Cameron students Kasidy Wilcox and Allie Cass 1 st and 2 nd .

For food science: Megan Christensen of Winston was 1 st . There was a 2 nd place tie in this category between Jena Hunter of Trenton and Braden Lee of Winston.

Forestry: North Harrison students Jaci Davis and Cole Kampman 1 st and 2 nd .

Poultry: Braxton Shanks of Cameron was 1st and Andrea Craig North Harrison 2nd

Ag contests were recently held in Paris, Missouri for FFA chapters. Among those results, the Meadville team took first place in entomology. In the Area Three FFA Leadership Development Event, the Meadville team won first place in the “Conduct of Chapter Meetings” and will advance to the district competition.

