Grundy County Commissioners sign proclamation

The Grundy County Commission signed a proclamation on March 21st recognizing March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Grundy County.

Representatives of the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled attended the signing. They included FFDD Executive Director Kayla Graham, Board Chairman Dan Wilford, Bus Driver Dale Campbell, and friends Terressa Stiner and James Ross.

Graham reports there are more than 100,000 Missouri residents with developmental disabilities. Achievements and contributions by individuals with developmental disabilities are celebrated in March.

The commissioners encourage residents to support efforts toward enabling citizens with developmental disabilities to live productive lives, maximizing their potential.

The Grundy County Commission will attend the Northwest Commissioners Association Meeting at the Cameron Regional YMCA on March 23rd.

