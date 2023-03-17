Obituary & Services: Lela Jenette (Houk) McClaflin

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Lela Jenette Houk Craig (McClaflin), passed away on March 15, 2023.

Lela was born March 16, 1952, in Princeton, MO to David Houk and Helen Brown Houk (Logsdon). Lela was the oldest of 9 children.

Lela worked at Eastview for 21 years. She was also a truck driver until she hurt her knee.

She was preceded in death by her parents David Houk and Helen Logsdon, a stepfather Frank Logsdon, her husband Kevin McClaflin, ex-husband Donna Craig, sister Laura Jane Martin (YanKee), and brother David Houk (Crochett).

In 1970 Lela married Donnie Craig of this marriage she had two daughters, Kimberly Ann Craig and Karla Kay Craig, and a significant other Jim Shull, who still survives. Lela and Donnie divorced in 1983. Then Lela married Kevin McClaflin on June 20, 1992, of this marriage she acquired two step-daughters, Kenua McClaflin and Kaila McClaflin.

Lela is survived by her sisters Dianna Stockman and Steve of Princeton, MO., Alice Larkins and John of Chillicothe, MO., Sarah Bonnett and Monty of Trenton, MO.; her brothers Arthur Houk and Lavon of Arthur, Iowa, Steven Houk and Karen of Mercer, MO, Clifford Houk and Deetta of Mercer, MO.

Lela had several grandchildren, LaToya Berry, Luke Hughes, Landon Hughes, Lakisha Cowin, Kari Smith, Laci Smith, Ashli Smith, and Kelsi McDaniel, Lela also had 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Coon Creek Cemetery West of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 4 until 5 Sunday afternoon at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested for funeral expenses and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

