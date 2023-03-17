Obituary & Services: Donald Wayne Radcliff

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Donald Radcliff, a 75-year-old Galt resident, passed away at 11:20 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his residence where he was under hospice care.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:00 Monday evening at the mortuary. Memorial donations are suggested to the Green Hills Animal Shelter and may be left with or mailed to the mortuary.

Donald Wayne Radcliff was born August 5, 1947, in Danvers, IL to Walter “Barney” and Lois Irene Grunert Radcliff. He attended Danvers Elementary School until moving to Galt, MO in 1961, where he graduated from Galt High School. After School, Donald worked at Trenton Foods until being drafted into the United States Army in 1967. He served a tour in Vietnam before returning to Galt. He then returned to work at Trenton Foods for a short time before becoming a farmer. In 1976 Donald began working for the Missouri State Transportation Department road crew. He retired in 2002. He was united in marriage to Alice Marie Tolson. She preceded him in death on February 21, 1980. He remarried Jenette Ruth Batson in 1986. After divorcing in 1994 he married Beverly Jean Stotts. She preceded him in death on January 5, 2014. In his spare time, Donald loves working on model trains, old John Deer tractors, and building electrical components. He had been a member of the Boy Scouts, F.F.A., and Elk’s Lodge 801 in Trenton.

Surviving relatives include his sons Randy Radcliff and wife Jenn of Galt, Rusty Radcliff of Galt, stepchildren Jack Stotts and wife Joy of Melbourne, and jenny Hutchison and husband Bob of Trenton, brother Paul Radcliff and wife Linda of Williamsburg, VA, grandchildren Hunter McKay and husband Wyatt, Clayton, Mason, and Carson Radcliff, great grandchild Nova Naomi McKay, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, five nieces, and a sister-in-law Donna Luff.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wives.

