Obituary & Services: Kelly Wendt

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kelly Wendt, a 44-year-old former Trenton resident passed away at 2:35 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Parkland Health Center in Farmington, MO after a battle with cancer.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 13, 2023, at Half Rock Cemetery in Half Rock, MO. A visitation is scheduled from 6 until 7 Sunday evening at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested instead of flowers for funeral expenses.

Kelly JoAnne Wendt was born February 11, 1979, in Kansas City, MO to Tommy and Cindy (Borders) Wendt. She received her bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from North Central Missouri College. Until her health would not allow it, she worked in a window manufacturing plant in Farmington. Kelly loved Baby Yoda and monkeys, but most loved being with her family and friends.

Surviving relatives include her mother Cindy Calivere and stepfather John of Farmington, MO, children Briahna Wendt of Farmington, and J.D. Wendt of Excelsior Springs, MO, sister Lori Dios and husband Larry Brittan of Trenton, step sisters, Ashley Bundridge and husband Ricky of Trenton, Annie Calivere of Trenton, and Rebecca Calivere of Chillicothe, brothers Jeremy Wendt and wife Lindsey of Trenton, and Aaron Wendt of Kingsport, TN, step brothers Billy Barlow and wife Whitney of Dunlap, MO, and Jerry Barlow and wife Jenny of Overland Park, KS, stepmother Jamie Went of Trenton, step-grandmother Helen Stevens of Trenton, close friend Rebecca Wilson and husband Steve of Tindall, and a significant other Jim Keith of Farmington, MO.

She was preceded in death by her father Tommy Wendt, a sister Heather Wendt, and grandparents Alma and Alva Wendt, and Norman and Sylvia Borders.

Related