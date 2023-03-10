Obituary & Services: Ronald Hugh “Ronnie” Wallace

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ronald Hugh “Ronnie” Wallace, 86, Gentry, MO passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Orilla’s Way in Grant City, MO.

He was born November 9, 1936, at the home of his parents, Charles and Helen (Mumford) Wallace.

Ronnie was the youngest of three children. He grew up on a farm north of Gentry and loved working the cattle on horseback and growing crops with his dad. Ronnie participated in FFA for four years at Albany High School where he graduated in 1955.

Ronnie married Sheila Warren on January 21, 1956. To this union, three daughters were born, Kathy Ann, Becky Sue, and Diana “Di” Lynn. Ronnie taught his girls the importance of hard work and loving the Lord. He was baptized at an early age and took his family to church at the Worth Baptist Church where he was a deacon.

Ronnie and Sheila divorced in 1980 and he moved to Los Angeles, CA where he was a supervisor at a meat packing plant. There he married and had a son, Charles Ivan. They later returned to Iowa and then South Dakota.

Eight years ago, Ronnie returned to the farm and his girls. Di, his baby, became his right hand and caretaker. Ronnie was raised in and raised his family at the Worth Baptist Church and then attended the Gentry Baptist Church. He moved to Albany and after contracting COVID, went to live at Orilla’s Way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen; brother, Jimmie Wallace; sister, Betty (Wallace) Howard; beloved cousins, Hugh and Glen Walker and a son-in-law, Jack Fine.

Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Kathy (James) Ray, St. Joseph, MO, Becky Fine, Albany, MO, and Diana (John) Smith, Albany, MO; son, Charles, Sioux Falls, SD, and lifelong friend, Harlon Force of Alta Loma, CA; 9 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.

Ronnie has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

Memorial Services held by the family will be scheduled and announced in the near future at the Gentry Baptist Church, Gentry, MO. Memorials may be made to the Gentry Baptist Church and/or Knox Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related