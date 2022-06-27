Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting agenda includes budgets and salary schedule

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will meet Monday night, June 27th regarding budgets, a bid, and the salary schedule.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the family and consumer science room of the school in Newtown.

After time for any public comments, the agenda includes amending the current fiscal year budget to reflect actual expenditures and revenues. Members also are expected to adopt the 2022-2023 school budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st.

Other topics include approval of a bid for propane and diesel fuel, discussion and approval of changes to the certified employees, salary schedule, and payment of bills.