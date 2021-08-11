NCMC LPN Nursing Program ranks best in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Bethany site LPN program has been named on the 2021 list of Best LPN Programs in Missouri by Practicalnursing.org earning the #5 rank.

NCMC earned this top ten spot through a methodology including NCLEX-PN pass rates, admissions and requirements, tuition and costs, and how well a program supports students toward licensure and beyond. For more information about NCMC’s ranking visit the Practical Nursing website.

“We are so proud that our nights and weekend program at Bethany has been spotlighted as one of the best PN programs in Missouri,” said Korynn Skipper, Practical Nursing Program Director. “This program began in January 2008 under the direction of nursing instructor Beth Crawford. Ms. Crawford took this program under her care and has made it into the successful program it is today.”

The Practical nursing website researched and analyzed 35 Missouri colleges and universities offering LPN programs and ranked top ten in the state. Practicalnursing.org has been publishing annual rankings since 2014. The Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates an 11% increase in LPN jobs by 2028.

For more information about NCMC LPN programs, visit the NCMC website or contact the Nursing Department at 660-359-3948 x1316.

