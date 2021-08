Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Ministerial Alliance of Livingston County will hold an event to pray for the community, schools, and spiritual renewal.

Everyone is invited to join area pastors for Worship in the Park at the Rotary Shelter in Simpson Park of Chillicothe on August 15, 2021, at 6 pm. The event will include worship music with area vocalists and musicians and a devotional.

Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs.

