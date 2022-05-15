Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

Local News May 15, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lees Summit resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.

Thirty-seven-year-old James Francke was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing 65 grams of marijuana, and possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to properly affix or maintain a vehicle plate.

Francke was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A Green City resident was arrested early Sunday in Putnam County.

Thirty-one-year-old Anthony Dorsey was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia, and having no seat belt.

Dorsey was taken to the Putnam County Jail.

