Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lees Summit resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.

Thirty-seven-year-old James Francke was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing 65 grams of marijuana, and possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to properly affix or maintain a vehicle plate.

Francke was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A Green City resident was arrested early Sunday in Putnam County.

Thirty-one-year-old Anthony Dorsey was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia, and having no seat belt.

Dorsey was taken to the Putnam County Jail.