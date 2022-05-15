Pickup and farm tractor collide on Highway 129

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Branson resident was hurt Saturday afternoon south of Green City when a pickup truck collided with a farm tractor.

The driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Jerold Robertson was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with moderate injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 53-year-old Timothy Harrelson of Milan, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened one mile south of Green City on Highway 129 at Orange Road as the tractor and the pickup both were southbound. The tractor attempted a left turn and was hit by the pickup, which was attempting to pass.

The truck was demolished and the farm tractor sustained extensive damage. Robertson was wearing a seat belt.