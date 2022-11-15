Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Scholarship deadline is February 1

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture Committee are accepting applications for Youth in Agriculture scholarships for Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2023. The application form can be found at this link on the Fair’s website.

Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and must be postmarked by February 1, 2023. Applicants must submit an original copy of their application and three additional copies.

These scholarships are possible thanks to the generous contributions of many individuals and companies supporting Youth in Agriculture.

A total of 55 scholarships amounting to $93,000, the largest amount ever, will be awarded as follows:

one $5,000 S. Wayne Yokley Platinum Scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters,

one $3,500 Sharon Topliff Scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters,

one $2,500 supreme scholarship sponsored by Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners/Sydenstricker Genetics,

four $2,500 supreme scholarships sponsored by the Missouri State Fair Foundation,

and forty-eight $1,500 scholarships sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters.

Applicants must be high school seniors, active members of Missouri 4-H or FFA, and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair. Selected students must enroll (fall and spring semesters) immediately following graduation from high school) in an accredited community college, college, or university.

Missouri State Fair scholarships are funded through the generosity of Youth in Agriculture sponsors, hometown supporters, and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions; the sponsors and buyers list is available here. A portion of each animal’s sale price is allocated to the scholarship program. Additional support is also provided by The Hayden Freedom Foundation, Guesa Grandstand Concessions, Walmart of Sedalia, and Sarah Ellen Jesse Memorial Contributions.