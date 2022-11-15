Obituary & Services: Winton Eugene “Gene” Coon

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Winton Eugene “Gene” Coon, 98, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home.

He was born on August 18, 1924, in Mercer County, Missouri the son of Perry M. and Audie E. (Clark) Coon.

Gene graduated from Princeton High School in 1942. He was inducted into the military in December 1944, serving in both Korea and the Philippines and earning his honorable discharge in November 1946. After leaving the military, he spent three years as a Metallurgical Assistant with John Deere Company testing laboratories in Ankeny, Iowa. Gene returned to Mercer County to farm in the Goshen area, subsequently joining the newly formed Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation, where he initially served in the outside plant, later moving into an administrative capacity. He resigned from his position as Assistant Auditor in June 1962 to accept a position with Stromberg Carlson Company as a roving communications technician, working primarily in New York state and at the Cape Canaveral, Florida missile base. After leaving Stromberg, Gene again returned to Mercer County where he spent 10 years in the insurance business before re-joining Grand River Mutual. He retired in June 1996 as Purchasing Agent, completing nearly 30 years with the company.

Gene married Twyla Wright on November 21, 1954, at the First Baptist Church in Princeton. They were the parents of one son, Allan Eugene, born October 1, 1963, in Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1981 as class Valedictorian and then graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville with B.S. degrees in Accounting and Education. Allan later attended the UMKC School of Law, where he graduated with distinction and earned his Juris Doctorate Degree. After graduation, Allan was employed by Morrison and Hecker in Kansas City. He later joined Watson and Marshall in Olathe, KS, and then became an associate at the law firm Norton, Hubbard, Ruzicka, and Kreamer in Olathe.

Gene was a member of the First Baptist Church of Princeton, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Twyla; son, Allan Coon; brothers, John, Loren, Dale, and Bud Coon and sisters, Glenn Snyder, Mary, Velma, Elven, and Elaine.

Gene is survived by his nephews, Mark (Cathy) Coon, Princeton, MO, Max Coon (Brenda Musselman), Mercer, MO, Mike (Pat) Coon, Des Moines, IA, Tracy Shaffer (Kathy Pickell) Princeton, MO, and Terry Shaffer (Debbie Michaelis), Princeton, MO.

Graveside Services and Burial with Military Rites will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17 in Goshen Cemetery, Princeton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation.