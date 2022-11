Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department’s next Coffee with A Cop will be held on November 16th. The event will be at Landes Oil at 1841 East 28th Street from 7 to 9 a.m.

Community members can introduce themselves to and talk with members of the Trenton Police Department. Attendees can ask questions about the department, special programs, and law enforcement in general.