Missouri man sentenced to 19 years in prison for failed bank robbery and firearms

A Missouri man who shot at law enforcement officers while fleeing from a failed bank robbery was sentenced in federal court.

Jacob Allen Monteer, 30, Drexel, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole.

Monteer was found guilty following a bench trial on March 21, 2022, of one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms.

On Nov. 30, 2017, Monteer attempted to rob US Bank, 401 W. Newton in Versailles, Mo. Monteer, armed with a Springfield 9mm semi-automatic pistol that had been reported as stolen during a residential burglary the day before, walked into the bank with a bandana across his face and demanded money at gunpoint. Monteer, who was barefoot, jumped over the teller station and opened the teller drawer, but there was no money in the drawer. Monteer fled from the bank in a 2014 Dodge Ram that had been stolen from a worksite in Kansas a few days earlier.

As Monteer led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit at speeds over 100 miles per hour, he fired four shots through the windshield of the pickup at the police chief of Stover, Mo., who had set up a roadblock. Monteer then lost control of the stolen vehicle and crashed into a tree. He attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by the sheriff of Morgan County. During their struggle, Monteer was able to fire a round from the sheriff’s AR-15 .223-caliber rifle before being subdued.

Officers searched his vehicle and found the loaded 9mm pistol as well as a Mossberg rifle that also had been reported as stolen, a loaded magazine for the rifle, and drug paraphernalia. Monteer later admitted to law enforcement officers that he was a drug addict and used methamphetamine daily.

This case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. Oliver. It was investigated by the FBI, the Morgan County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Stover, Mo., Police Department, and the Versailles, Mo., Police Department.