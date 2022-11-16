Missouri man pleads guilty to participating in murder linked to drugs

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man on Tuesday admitted participating in a 2017 murder on behalf of a drug gang.

Tremayne Silas, 30, of St. Louis, admitted being one of four men who fired more than 100 rounds at Alexander Noodel on May 8, 2017. Silas and the others were responding to a bounty of $5,000 to $15,000 that had been placed on rival gang members by Maurice Herbert Lee II, 34, a dealer of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine, and had learned that Noodel was drag racing in St. Louis, Silas’ plea agreement says.

Silas and Christopher Jerrin Warlick Jr., now 26, Jerome Lamont Fisher Jr., 30, and Charles Dariel Guice, 27, drove to Noodel’s location in two vehicles, jumped out, and opened fire, Silas’ plea agreement says. Noodel was struck in the head. His passenger, who returned fire, escaped.

Lee later paid the bounty for killing Noodel, Silas’ plea agreement says.

Silas was arrested by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Jan. 24, 2018, with the rifle he used in the shooting.

Silas pleaded guilty Tuesday in front of U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime resulting in death.

At his February 15 sentencing, he faces up to life in prison for the charge.

Lee and the other three alleged shooters have pleaded not guilty to charges and their cases are still pending.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul D’Agrosa is prosecuting the case.