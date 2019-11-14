A Springfield, Missouri, man has been sentenced for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Canvas Harris, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Harris to pay a total of $5,000 in restitution to two child victims. Following incarceration, Harris will be on supervised release for 10 years.

Harris pleaded guilty to the federal indictment on April 17, 2019. Harris posted files that contained child pornography to his account at Tumblr, which notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Harris’ residence on Sept. 17, 2018, and seized a number of digital devices that contained child pornography.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 7 Shares