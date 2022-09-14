Laredo Board of Education discuss tutoring and career ladder

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education discussed tutoring and a career ladder September 12th. A special meeting was set for September 15th at 7:30 at night.

Misty Foster was approved as the district program coordinator for Wellness, Foster Care, English Language Learner, Migrant, Homeless, and Title 9.

Fall field trips were approved. Kindergarten through second grade will visit a pumpkin patch September 21st, and third through eighth grade will visit the Chiefs September 27th.

A United States Department of Agriculture grant was discussed. The board approved to give a letter of intent and start an advertisement for bids for a used minivan.

An advertisement will also be run for snow removal bids.

Junior high basketball and cheerleading was discussed. Girls basketball will be sixth through eighth grade, and boys basketball and cheerleaders will be fifth through eighth grade.

It was announced Laredo R-7 will celebrate Grandparents Day October 7th. A Christmas program will be December 8th at 6:30 in the evening.

No announcement was made from an executive session for legal, personnel, student information, personnel records, and confidential records.