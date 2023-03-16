Laredo Board of Aldermen increase late fees and disconnection/reconnection fees on utility services

Local News March 16, 2023 KTTN News
The Laredo Board of Aldermen raised utility late, disconnection, and reconnection fees on March 13th.

City Clerk Tasha Ueltzen reports the utility late fees will be $15 instead of $10. The disconnection and reconnection fees will be $30 instead of $25.

The purchase of a chainsaw was approved for $125.

The board approved looking into the cost of a new city computer.

The maintenance manager will receive a three percent raise. His pay will be $15.66 per hour.

The board approved a grant writing and administration bid letter that will be put in the paper in April and trash bid letters that will be placed in the newspaper in May.

