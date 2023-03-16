Laredo Board of Aldermen increase late fees and disconnection/reconnection fees on utility services

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo Board of Aldermen raised utility late, disconnection, and reconnection fees on March 13th.

City Clerk Tasha Ueltzen reports the utility late fees will be $15 instead of $10. The disconnection and reconnection fees will be $30 instead of $25.

The purchase of a chainsaw was approved for $125.

The board approved looking into the cost of a new city computer.

The maintenance manager will receive a three percent raise. His pay will be $15.66 per hour.

The board approved a grant writing and administration bid letter that will be put in the paper in April and trash bid letters that will be placed in the newspaper in May.

