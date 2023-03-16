Former Chillicothe Police officer bound over to Division One of Livingston County court

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A former Chillicothe Police officer charged with three felony counts of stealing $750 or more was bound over to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on March 15th.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Don Stephens of Brookfield waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He is scheduled for an arraignment in Division One on April 13th.

A probable cause statement from the Highway Patrol accuses Stephens of stealing $2,103 cash and two handguns from the Chillicothe Police Department evidence room while he was employed as an evidence officer. The guns were allegedly pawned for money at a pawn shop in Chillicothe.

The Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control initiated an investigation in October at the request of the Chillicothe Police.

