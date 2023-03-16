Former Chillicothe Police officer bound over to Division One of Livingston County court

Local News March 16, 2023 KTTN News
Jeremy Don Stephens booking photo
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A former Chillicothe Police officer charged with three felony counts of stealing $750 or more was bound over to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on March 15th.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Don Stephens of Brookfield waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He is scheduled for an arraignment in Division One on April 13th.

A probable cause statement from the Highway Patrol accuses Stephens of stealing $2,103 cash and two handguns from the Chillicothe Police Department evidence room while he was employed as an evidence officer. The guns were allegedly pawned for money at a pawn shop in Chillicothe.

The Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control initiated an investigation in October at the request of the Chillicothe Police.

Post Views: 294
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.