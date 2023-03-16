Obituary & Services: William Dale Arnold

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

William Dale Arnold, age 93, residing in Chillicothe since 1957, passed away in Columbia, Missouri on March 15th, 2023.

Dale was born to William Harold (Johnny) Arnold and Barbara Ellen Bennett on September 4th, 1929 in Hannibal Missouri. He attended Hannibal High School, graduating in 1947, and then continued his education in Kirksville, Missouri, at the college now named Truman State University. He attended there for one year, playing football and serving in the National Guard, from which he was honorably discharged in 1955. It was at Truman State that he met his future wife. After completing his first year of studies, Dale moved to Ames, Iowa where he attended Iowa State University. There, in December of 1950, he was united in marriage with Betty Ruth Mangold. In 1952, he completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry.

After graduation, Dale worked briefly as a forester but was called home to help with the growing family sawmill business in Hannibal, Missouri. In 1956, he and Betty had a son, Alan, and shortly after that, they relocated to Chillicothe, Missouri to start another branch of the family sawmill. From 1957 until 1997, Dale, along with his brother Jack and, after Jack’s passing, his nephew, Steve, continued the successful operation of the sawmill. Throughout his life in Chillicothe, Dale was a very active member of the United Methodist Church, serving on the board for many years. He taught Sunday School well into his latter years and was an active lay speaker, filling the pulpits of many churches in surrounding areas of Chillicothe including Prairie View church near Trenton, Missouri, where he served as their sole pastor for a number of years. He was an active participant in the Methodist Conference and attended the greater life of Methodism in Missouri.

In addition to his extensive church life, he was active in the Boy Scouts of America and also served on the Hope Haven Industries Board until a few years before his passing. In his recreational time, he was an avid quail hunter and fisherman. He loved walking timber and spending time in nature. As a skilled woodworker, Dale built many pieces of custom-made furniture for Betty. He also enjoyed traveling and taking vacations around the country to relax with his family and to experience the natural and cultural beauty of the US and Canada.

He greatly enjoyed spending time with his extended family, making frequent weekend visits to Hannibal where his middle brother, Bud (Richard), and family, as well as his parents, resided. He is survived by his son, Alan, and wife, Carol; his grandsons, Ian and Christopher; and a great grand baby named for Dale, born to Ian and his wife Xiaoxiao; plus a number of nephews and nieces, great nieces, and great nephews and subsequent generations. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and William (Johnny); his wife, Betty; his brothers John (Jack) and wife, Barbara; Richard (Bud) and wife, Fern; James, who died in infancy; his sister Barbara Ann Bichon; and his niece, Renita.

Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the House of Prayer and the United Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

