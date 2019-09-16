Kirksville Police Department promotes Master Officer Juan Chairez to Sergeant

The Kirksville Police Department is pleased to announce the promotion of Master Police Officer Juan Chairez to Sergeant. Chairez will begin his duties as Sergeant on September 22, 2019.

Chairez attended Moberly Area Community College’s Law Enforcement Training Center Academy, graduating in 2008. Chairez began his career with the Kirksville Police Department in 2009 and was promoted to Master Police Officer in 2014. He is a current member of the Department’s SWAT Team, a Certified Hostage Negotiator, Type II Breath Alcohol Instrument Supervisor, and Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) Instructor.

“I’m pleased to announce the promotion of Master Police Officer Juan Chairez to the rank of Sergeant,” said Chief of Police Steve Farnsworth. “His years of experience, and dedication to the City of Kirksville will be an asset in his new position.”

“The promotion of Juan Chairez to Sergeant is the latest in recent changes for the Kirksville Police Department,” said Deputy Chief of Police Justin Jones. “I look forward to using Sergeant Chairez’ knowledge and experience to shape the future of the Police Department.”

For more information, please contact current Chief of Police Steve Farnsworth at 660.785.6945.

