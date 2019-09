A Trenton resident was taken to a hospital following an accident in which the sports utility vehicle she was driving struck a deer four miles north of Milan.

An ambulance transported 52-year-old Shirley Ragan to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with minor injuries.

Ragan was wearing a seat belt and the SUV received minor damage in the Highway 5 accident at 6:35 this morning.

Assistance was provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

