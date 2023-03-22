Jamesport woman injured in crash east of Winston

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Jamesport woman sustained moderate injuries when the car she drove overturned one mile east of Winston on Tuesday afternoon, March 21st.

An ambulance transported 45-year-old Tammy Bowen to Liberty Hospital.

The car traveled north on Highway 69 before running off the right side of the road, striking a tree, and overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its driver’s side.

The vehicle was totaled and the report indicated she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related