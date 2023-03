Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will offer lab draws by appointment on the last Monday of each month. The next lab draw day will be March 27th.

Tests offered include CBC, CMP, A1C, TSH, and lipids. PSA is also offered for men.

Call the Caldwell County Health Department to schedule an appointment at 816-586-2311. More information is available on the Caldwell County Health Department website.

Related