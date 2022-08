Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Galt man has been arrested in Florida on alleged sex crimes. Information from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shows that 21-year-old Gary Lane Kenley, Junior was arrested on August 4th.

Kenley has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of sexual battery with a person less than 12 years of age. Bond on the molestation counts is $25,000 each.