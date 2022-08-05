Trenton City Council meeting on Monday to include agreement for buying transformers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider approval of ordinances that involve agreements. A meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, August 8th at 7 pm. The meeting will also be available on Zoom.

One ordinance would approve a volume commitment agreement with Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Incorporated. At the last meeting, the council reviewed a volume buying agreement on transformers with that company.

Another ordinance would approve a service agreement with Hattesohl and Associates Land Surveying, LLC for large format color printer services.

The agenda for August 8th’s Trenton City Council meeting also includes public comment from Jackie Spainhower with North Central Missouri Business Facilitation; approval of asbestos removal bids, a demolition list, using old police cars at the airport, and a UTV bid for the water treatment plant; and discussion of Dollar General street lighting.